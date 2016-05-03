Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

Syrian media say rebel shelling in city of Aleppo kills 7

By | Associated Press
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, enter a hall for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. The United Nations’ envoy for Syria and Russia’s foreign minister have began talks in Moscow about strengthening the faltering cease-fire in Syria. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - This Friday, April 29, 2016 image made from video released by Qasion News Agency, a media opposition platform that relies on a network of activists on the ground, shows people scrambling through rubble following airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria. Syrian state TV on Tuesday, May 3, 2016 says dozens of people have been killed or wounded when rebels fired rockets into a government-held neighborhood of the northern city of Aleppo. The TV says one of the rockets fired on Tuesday hit the Dubeet hospital in the central neighborhood of Muhafaza. The TV did not give a breakdown of the casualties. (Qasion News Agency via AP, File) (The Associated Press)

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, as they arrive for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. The United Nations’ envoy for Syria and Russia’s foreign minister have began talks in Moscow about strengthening the faltering cease-fire in Syria. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) (The Associated Press)

BEIRUT – Syrian state media say new rebel shelling of government-held parts of the northern city of Aleppo has killed at least seven people and wounded 35.

Syrian TV says the shells hit several neighborhoods during morning rush hour in contested Aleppo, which has been the center of violence in recent weeks.

Tuesday's attack comes as diplomatic focus moves to Moscow where the U.N. envoy for Syria is arriving for talks on restoring a piecemeal cease-fire that would also include Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once commercial center.

The activist Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the shelling, saying there are casualties.

The Observatory says more than 250 civilians have been killed in 12 days of violence in both government- and rebel-held parts of the city.