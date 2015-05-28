Syrian Internet cafe reportedly the heart of ISIS' online recruiting efforts

An Internet café in Syria reportedly is at the heart of the Islamic State’s operation to lure recruits through social media, Sky News revealed Thursday.

Footage of the café in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa shows fighters and militants chatting and laughing in the midst of computers.

Those at the café work in shifts according to their nationality, and the time zones of the people they are targeting, Sky News reports.

"ISIS is not stupid, they have educated people who know how to deal with [the] psychology of others, how to deal with the human being,” said Um Asmah, an ISIS defector.

"ISIS have the ability to manipulate the minds of young people. If they can convince foreigners, it is even easier to convince Arabs and Syrians,” she told the station.

As of April, between 16,000 to 17,000 foreigners have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join ISIS, The Associated Press reported, citing an independent estimate.

