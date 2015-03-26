Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update December 5, 2015

Syrian Dissident: Wife Freed After Egypt Abduction

By | Associated Press
Mona al-Gharib, left, poses for a photo with an unidentified child. The 25-year-old pregnant wife of a Syrian dissident and journalist has been abducted in Egypt by Syrian intelligence agents, her husband said.

BEIRUT- An Egypt-based Syrian dissident says his 25-year-old pregnant wife has been released about 24 hours after she was abducted while walking to her parents' house in Cairo.

Thaer al-Nashef says his wife, Mona al-Gharib, was found unconscious but alive by an elderly woman Saturday afternoon on the street in another Cairo neighborhood.

He has blamed Syrian intelligence agents for her kidnapping, saying he received threats and text messages related to his criticism of President Bashar Assad's regime.

The Syrian Embassy in Egypt has strongly denied the abduction claim.