Syria TV: 2 blasts in city of Homs kill 14, wound 29

Syrian state TV says two blasts in the central city of Homs have killed 14 people and wounded 29.

The TV report said Sunday's blasts struck in the pro-government neighborhood of Zahraa — a frequent target for similar explosions.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the first blast was caused by a vehicle rigged with explosives. It said it was not immediately clear if the second was caused by a car bomb or a suicide attacker wearing an explosive belt.

Homs, once dubbed the capital of the Syrian revolution, has been hit with a wave of explosions in recent months, killing and wounding scores of people.