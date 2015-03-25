Syria, NSA leaker top topics of Kerry meeting with Russian foreign minister at Asian summit

The Syrian crisis and National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden are the top topics at U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an Asian summit in Brunei.

Kerry wants to talk to Lavrov about Russia's support of Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime, which is fighting against opposition forces armed by Western and Arab nations.

The two also are discussing the latest on the case involving Snowden.

As Lavrov strode into the meeting room Tuesday, a reporter asked whether they were going to talk about asylum for Snowden. Lavrov asked the reporter not to shout questions at him.

Kerry then guided him away, telling reporters that the two would be talking about a number of issues.