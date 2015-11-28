Syria insurgents recapture town in northern Aleppo province from army and allied forces

Insurgents say they have seized a town in Syria's northern Aleppo province from troops and allied Shiite forces amid intense fighting.

A coalition of rebel groups and insurgents that includes the al-Qaida-affiliated Nusra Front announced Saturday that it took back control of Tal Bajer in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo after losing it to Syrian troops backed by Lebanese Hezbollah militiamen and Iranian forces two weeks ago.

The Nusra Front released drone footage that purports to show Iranian fighters fleeing from rebels advancing on the town with tanks.

Opposition forces have inflicted painful losses on Syrian troops and their allies in the area, successfully repelling their advances despite Russian airstrikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that insurgents seized Tal Bajer.