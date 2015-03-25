Syria, Afghanistan on agenda as Kerry attends first NATO meeting as US secretary of state

next Image 1 of 3

Foreign ministers from the 28 NATO countries are meeting in Brussels to discuss the wars in Syria and Afghanistan, and to learn the views of a new member of their club — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Entering the meeting Tuesday, the military alliance's secretary-general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said, "We can all see that the situation in Syria is getting worse. And we cannot ignore the risks of a regional spillover, with possible implications for allied security."

NATO has deployed defensive Patriot missions to Turkey, which shares a border with Syria.

On Afghanistan, the alliance will continue working to define how it will support Afghan forces after 2014.

Kerry made no comment on his way into the meeting, but is scheduled to hold a news conference later.