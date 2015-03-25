Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 5, 2015

Syria, Afghanistan on agenda as Kerry attends first NATO meeting as US secretary of state

By | Associated Press
  • Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers
    Image 1 of 3

    Greek Foreign Minister Dimitrios Avramopoulos, left, talks with Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu, during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the situation in Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) (The Associated Press)

  • 68ea7b6c-Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers
    Image 2 of 3

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Italy's Foreign Minister Mario Monti, during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the situation in Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) (The Associated Press)

  • 8b2a62b6-Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers
    Image 3 of 3

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Italy's Foreign Minister Mario Monti, during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the situation in Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe) (The Associated Press)

BRUSSELS – Foreign ministers from the 28 NATO countries are meeting in Brussels to discuss the wars in Syria and Afghanistan, and to learn the views of a new member of their club — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Entering the meeting Tuesday, the military alliance's secretary-general, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said, "We can all see that the situation in Syria is getting worse. And we cannot ignore the risks of a regional spillover, with possible implications for allied security."

NATO has deployed defensive Patriot missions to Turkey, which shares a border with Syria.

On Afghanistan, the alliance will continue working to define how it will support Afghan forces after 2014.

Kerry made no comment on his way into the meeting, but is scheduled to hold a news conference later.