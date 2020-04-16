Switzerland announces dates for its economy to start reopening during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Switzerland geared up Thursday to ease its coronavirus prevention restrictions as Europe tries to resume life the way it was before the spread of the illness.

The country has announced that on April 27, hospitals can resume nonurgent care and outpatient procedures, such as dental work and physical therapy. On the same day, hairdressers, massage studios, hardware stores, garden centers and other similar businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Then on May 11, primary schools and shops can open their doors again, followed by secondary schools, vocational colleges, universities, museums, zoos and libraries on June 8.

All the planned reopenings are subject to change pending a change in the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, Switzerland has 26,422 confirmed cases, with 1,269 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

The planned loosening of restrictions is in line with other European countries trying to kickstart their economies.

FRANCE’S MACRON LOOKS TO LIFT CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN ON CERTAIN BUSINESSES BY MAY 11

In Austria, garden centers and small shops are now open again, but with rules on social distancing in place, the BBC reports. Some shops and businesses have reopened in parts of Italy as well.

Elsewhere, Denmark is opening schools for young children, Spain has allowed some businesses and companies to reopen, and Poland is planning to lift restrictions on Sunday, according to the BBC.

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is preparing for smaller shops to start reopening next week.

Nonessential businesses, which also have been closed for nearly four weeks, will be allowed to start operations again, but with hygiene precautions if they are up to 8,600 square feet in area. Auto showrooms, bike shops and bookshops, regardless of their size, also can reopen.

German schools have been closed since mid-March, but Chancellor Angela Merkel said preparations will be made for them to reopen step-by-step starting May 4, with the oldest students returning first.

“We are moving forward in small steps and must see what effect they have,” Merkel said.

Fox News’ Thomas Ferraro and the Associated Press contributed to this report.