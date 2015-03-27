Swiss police foil bomb attack against IBM

GENEVA (AP) — Police have arrested two men and a woman suspected of planning to bomb an IBM Corp. research facility near Zurich, Swiss media reported Monday.

Prosecutors said two Italians and a Swiss national suspected of planning a bomb attack against an international company had been arrested, but declined to confirm the target. They said the arrests occured April 15 near Rueschlikon about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Zurich.

Police discovered "explosive and further items in their car" as well as a note "indicating a planned attack on the branch of an international company," said Jeannette Balmer, a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors Office.

All of those arrested remain in detention, she said.

The SonntagsBlick newspaper reported the suspects intended to attack a nanotechnology research facility that IBM Corp. is building in Rueschlikon.

"IBM has been notified by Swiss police authorities about an investigation and is cooperating accordingly," spokesman Chris Sciacca told The Associated Press. He declined to answer further questions, citing the police investigation.