Swiss authorities hand over evidence to American counterparts in the soccer corruption case

Swiss authorities have handed over a package of evidence to their American counterparts related to the soccer corruption scandal.

The Federal Office of Justice says the items include bank documents that will be used in the criminal investigation against several FIFA officials suspected of bribery and other offenses.

Records related to sports marketing agency ISL were also requested.

The Swiss authorities also froze $80 million in assets in 13 bank accounts. They say they will remain frozen until legal proceedings have been concluded.