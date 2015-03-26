Swedish Princess Madeleine Breaks Off Engagement

STOCKHOLM -- Princess Madeleine of Sweden has broken off her engagement with attorney Jonas Bergstrom, the Royal Court announced Saturday.

"They have decided that the best for them is to go their separate ways," the palace said in a brief statement.

The court asked for the media to leave the princess and her former fiance alone.

"They need peace and quiet in this difficult situation. The heavy coverage does not ease the situation for them," it said, adding it would not comment further on the issue.

The couple announced their engagement in August last year, but a date had not yet been set for the wedding.

The reasons for the break up were not disclosed, but Norwegian magazine Se og Hoer published an interview this week with a woman named Tora Uppstroem Berg who claimed she had spent a night with the princess' fiance at a popular Swedish skiing resort last year.

The court has not commented on the report.

According to the Royal Court calendar, the princess is set to spend the next few weeks in the U.S. to work with the World Childhood Foundation.

Madeleine, 27, is third in line to the Swedish throne, after her sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother Prince Carl Philip. After completing an undergraduate degree in art, history and ethnology in 2006, she has combined studies in social affairs with work for the World Childhood Foundation in Stockholm.

Bergstrom, 31, has a master's degree in law and has worked as an associate lawyer at a firm in Stockholm since 2006.

Madeleine Therese Amelie Josephine -- the Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Halsingland and Gastrikland -- is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She has two older siblings, Crown Princess Victoria who is getting married to her fiance Daniel Westling in June and Prince Carl Philip.