Swedish police arrest man suspected of recruiting militants for groups in Syria and Iraq

Swedish authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of recruiting jihadi fighters for militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

The Swedish security service, SAPO, says the man, who was not identified, was arrested Monday in the southern city of Orebro.

SAPO says at least 150 people have left the Nordic country to join the Islamic State group, also known as ISIL or ISIS, and other militants.

Orebro is the biggest source of foreign fighters outside Sweden's three largest cities, Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.

SAPO said the recruitment in Orebro has been linked to individuals at local mosques and urged the public to report any suspicious activities.

It said terror-related recruiting activities in Sweden "directly contribute to the capability of terror organizations like ISIL."