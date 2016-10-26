Swedish industry laments new rules on drones with cameras

A Swedish industry group says a court ruling that drones with cameras must have a license under the country's surveillance laws "is a huge blow" to recreational and commercial users.

Gustav Gerdes, head of Unmanned Aerial System Sweden, says Friday's decision by the Supreme Administrative Court could put 5,000 jobs in danger — from drone operators to those handling footage.

He said Wednesday that Sweden was among the first countries to ban camera drones with no surveillance license, adding permits can be expensive and difficult to get.

The European Aviation Safety Agency recently released a rough, non-binding text for drone regulation, leaving it up to EU members states to decide whether to require licenses for drones with cameras.