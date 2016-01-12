Swedish foreign minister calls for Israeli killings probe

Sweden's foreign minister has called for an investigation into allegations that Israeli forces have carried out extrajudicial killings in clashes with Palestinians.

The last three and a half months have seen near-daily Palestinian attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers that have killed 24 people. At least 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since mid-September. About two-thirds of them are said by Israel to be attackers, while the others were killed in clashes with troops.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told lawmakers on Tuesday that "it is vital that there are thorough, credible investigations into these deaths in order to clarify and bring about possible accountability."