Sweden remembers 30th anniversary of murder of Olof Palme

Swedes are marking the 30th anniversary of the murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme which shocked the country and still remains unsolved.

The day's remembrance began with Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Lofven laying a wreath at Palme's grave and will continue later Sunday with a special memorial program at a cultural center in Stockholm.

People laid flowers at the scene of the shooting in central Stockholm where Palme was gunned down as he left a cinema with his wife late on a Saturday night.

Local media were filled with stories about the life and political career of one of the most charsmatic Swedish leaders to date. Police also appealed to the public for possible new clues to help solve the assassination that has been surrounded by conspiracy theories.