Sweden releases person suspected of preparing terror offense

Swedish prosecutors say a person arrested in southern Sweden on suspicion of preparing a terror offense has been released but remains a suspect.

Prosecutor Ewamari Haggkvist says Sweden's domestic security service has carried out "investigative measures deemed necessary."

Haggkvist said Thursday that she couldn't give further details.

The person who wasn't identified was arrested Tuesday, with officials saying the suspicion "is reasonable."

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet said the man is in his late 30s.