Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update September 19, 2017

Sweden releases person suspected of preparing terror offense

By | Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Swedish prosecutors say a person arrested in southern Sweden on suspicion of preparing a terror offense has been released but remains a suspect.

Prosecutor Ewamari Haggkvist says Sweden's domestic security service has carried out "investigative measures deemed necessary."

Haggkvist said Thursday that she couldn't give further details.

The person who wasn't identified was arrested Tuesday, with officials saying the suspicion "is reasonable."

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet said the man is in his late 30s.