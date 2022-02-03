Expand / Collapse search
Sweden
Published

Sweden joins others in announcing end of virus restrictions

Sweden will allow people to return to restaurants with no limitations on dining capacity

Associated Press
Sweden on Thursday joined other European nations in saying it will remove coronavirus restrictions.

"It is time to open Sweden again," said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, announcing the restrictions would be removed from Feb. 9.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Sweden's Priime Minister Magdalena Andersson announces during a digital press conference that Sweden will lift nearly all Covid-19 restrictions on February 9th, in Stockholm. (Marko Säävälä/TT via AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Police at the scene of an apartment where a woman is suspected of locking up her son, in Haninge, south of Stockholm, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.  (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Syringes are loaded with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, on February 17, 2021.  (Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP)

Among the measures and recommendations that will be lifted, Sweden will allow people to return to restaurants with no limitation on how many people can be there, how much space there should be or opening hours. Requirements for vaccine certificates and wearing face masks on public transportation will also be removed, as well as the recommendation to limit social contacts.

CDC DIRECTOR: STUDIES YET TO SHOW BA.2 SUB-VARIANT EVADING CURRENT VACCINES MORE THAN OMICRON

On Tuesday, neighboring Denmark took the lead among European Union members by scrapping most restrictions. Hours later, Norway lifted its ban on serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and the cap on private gatherings of no more than 10 people. 

"The pandemic is not over but has entered a totally new phase," Andersson stressed. 

Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told the same news conference that authorities "will continue to be vigilant about how the pandemic will develop."

The reason for the Swedish move is similar to that in Denmark: Although there is an increase in infection rates, it is not burdening hospitals. High vaccination rates are also making the situation look more hopeful. Andersson said 80% of all Swedes over the age of 50 have now received three vaccine doses. 