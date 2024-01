Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was the target of an "attempted attack" on Wednesday, the Israeli ambassador to Sweden said, after a suspected explosive device was found outside the building.

The national bomb squad detonated and destroyed the device in a controlled manner after embassy staff notified authorities about the object, Reuters reported, citing Swedish police.

Ziv Nevo Kulman, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, thanked Swedish authorities for their quick response in a post on X.

"Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees," Kulman wrote. "We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror."

Police did not immediately provide any details about the object or how it arrived outside the embassy.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources, that the object is believed to have been a hand grenade that was thrown over the fence of the embassy and landed near the building, according to Reuters.

The incident triggered a large response from law enforcement, who set up a perimeter of about 300 feet around the embassy building.