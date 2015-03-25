Survey finds most armed violence occurs outside conflicts

A global survey finds that the overwhelming majority of people who die from armed violence each year are killed outside of wars and other conflicts.

The Swiss-based Graduate Institute's annual survey of the use of firearms around the globe finds an average of 526,000 people a year died violently between 2004 and 2009, but 90 percent of the armed violence did not involve international conflicts or civil wars.

The survey Tuesday says that up to 60 percent of lethal violence occurs with a firearm. It says civilians hold about three-fourths of the 875 million firearms in people's hands worldwide.

It also cites a strong correlation between the rise and fall of ammunition prices in Lebanon and the popularity of certain rifle models among Syrian fighters.