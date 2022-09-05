Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Suicide bomber detonated explosives near Russian Embassy in Kabul: Afghan police

The bomber was shot and killed by Taliban guards, according to Afghan police

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan police.

The bomber was shot and killed by Taliban guards while approaching the gates of the embassy, but explosives were still reportedly detonated.

So far, police have not given an estimate on how many injuries or if there were any fatalities. 

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan police.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan police.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy [Taliban] guards... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year amid a U.S. evacuation.

Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, but Russian officials have been in talks over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

Reuters contributed to this report.