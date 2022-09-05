Suicide bomber detonated explosives near Russian Embassy in Kabul: Afghan police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan police.

The bomber was shot and killed by Taliban guards while approaching the gates of the embassy, but explosives were still reportedly detonated.

So far, police have not given an estimate on how many injuries or if there were any fatalities.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy [Taliban] guards... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year amid a U.S. evacuation.

Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, but Russian officials have been in talks over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

