Suicidal man's jump kills 5-year-girl walking outside South Korean building, police say

South Korean police say a suicidal man jumping to his death killed a 5-year-old girl by falling on her as she walked with her parents outside the apartment building.

A police official said the 39-year-old man died immediately after he jumped Wednesday from the 11th floor of the building in the southeastern port city of Busan. The girl died later from brain damage and broken bones.

The official who spoke Friday declined to be named because the case is still under investigation.

The official says it's unclear why the man jumped. He says witnesses saw the man jumping but there was no suicide note.

South Korea has the developed world's highest suicide rate.