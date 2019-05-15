Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Sudan's army, protesters strike some deals in negotiations

Associated Press
  • 9f0ad0cb-
    Image 1 of 2

    Protesters walk towards the sitin protest outside the Sudanese military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Sudanese protesters say security agents loyal to ousted President Omar al-Bashir attacked their sit-ins overnight, setting off clashes that left six people dead, including an army officer, and heightened tensions as the opposition holds talks with the ruling military council. Both the protesters and the transitional military council say the violence was instigated by al-Bashir loyalists from within the security forces. (AP Photo)

  • a31adbd4-
    Image 2 of 2

    Protesters pass makeshift barricades on their way to the sit-in outside the Sudanese military headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Sudanese protesters say security agents loyal to ousted President Omar al-Bashir attacked their sit-ins overnight, setting off clashes that left six people dead, including an army officer, and heightened tensions as the opposition holds talks with the ruling military council. Both the protesters and the transitional military council say the violence was instigated by al-Bashir loyalists from within the security forces. (AP Photo)

KHARTOUM, Sudan – Sudan's ruling generals and the protesters who drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month say they're making progress in negotiations and have agreed on the length of the country's transition period.

The two sides, which have been at odds over the transfer of power to civilian rule, say the transition will last three years.

Lt. Gen. Yasser al-Atta, a member of the military council, and Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, said on Wednesday they also agreed on the makeup of a 300-member, all-civilian transitional legislative body.

Al-Atta says the next issue is the makeup of a sovereign council; he hopes they will strike a deal within 24 hours.

The military took over after ousting al-Bashir, but the protesters stayed on the streets, demanding handover of power.