Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Sudan's al-Bashir to attend Jordan summit despite warrant

By | Associated Press
  • d2c999f7-
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE -- In this March 7, 2016 file photo, Sudan's President Omar al Bashir walks to the stage at the extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Sudan's official news agency said Monday, March 27, 2017, that al-Bashir will attend the Arab Summit in Jordan this week, despite a long-standing warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide. The international group Human Rights Watch has urged Jordan to deny entry to al-Bashir or arrest him, citing the kingdom's obligations as an ICC member. Jordan says that as an Arab League member, Sudan has the right to attend the meeting of Arab leaders. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 904e95d9-
    Image 2 of 3

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, rides in a vintage Mercedes with Jordan's King Abdullah II in a lavish welcome ceremony complete with cannon salutes and guards on camel back, Amman Jordan, Monday, March 27, 2017. Salman is in Jordan to attend the annual Arab Summit, to be held on Wednesday. Issues on the summit agenda include conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen. Saudi Arabia is an important financial backer of Jordan. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) (The Associated Press)

  • 3994b372-
    Image 3 of 3

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman, views an honor guard in a lavish welcome ceremony complete with cannon salutes and guards on camel back, Amman Jordan, Monday, March 27, 2017. Salman is in Jordan to attend the annual Arab Summit, to be held on Wednesday. Issues on the summit agenda include conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen. Saudi Arabia is an important financial backer of Jordan. (AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh) (The Associated Press)

DEAD SEA, Jordan – Sudan's official news agency says President Omar al-Bashir will attend Wednesday's Arab Summit in Jordan, despite a long-standing warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide.

The international group Human Rights Watch urged Jordan to deny entry to al-Bashir or arrest him, citing its obligations as an ICC member. Jordan says that as an Arab League member, Sudan has the right to attend the annual meeting of Arab leaders.

Al-Bashir was charged in connection with alleged atrocities in the country's Darfur region. The U.N. estimates 300,000 people have died there and 2.7 million have fled their homes.

Sudan's news agency SUNA reported Sunday that he would attend the summit. He has traveled frequently since his indictment but is careful where he goes.