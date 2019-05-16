Sudanese protesters criticize military for suspending talks

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Sudanese opposition leaders behind protests that drove President Omar al-Bashir from power last month are criticizing the ruling military council for unilaterally suspending negotiations with their representatives over a peaceful transfer of power to civilian rule.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded the protests since December, said in a statement on Thursday the suspension was "unfortunate" and doesn't "respect the progress reached during negotiations."

The suspension came after the military council and the protesters announced earlier on Wednesday they had made significant progress in their talks.

But then, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the military council which has been in charge since al-Bashir's ouster, announced that negotiations were halted temporarily and accused the protesters of trying to instigate violence at their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.