Suitcases stuffed with $6.7M in cash reportedly found at home of Sudan's ousted president

The former president of Sudan who was ousted by the country's military after months of protests is now reportedly under investigation for money laundering after large amounts of cash were discovered at his home.

Military intelligence officers who searched the home of Omar al-Bashir discovered suitcases loaded with more than $351,000 in U.S. currency, 6 million Euros and 5 million Sudanese pounds, totaling more than $6.7 million.

“The chief public prosecutor ... ordered the (former) president detained and quickly questioned in preparation to put him on trial,” a judicial source told Reuters.

The judicial source told the Reuters news agency the discovery of cash-fueled the investigation into money laundering and possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds.

Sudan's military ousted Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule, then appointed a military council it says will rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.

Bashir's two brothers were arrested Wednesday on charges of corruption, as part of a widespread crackdown on officials and backers of the former government.

Bashir is being held inside the high-security Kobar prison in Sudan's capital, Khartoum after being detained at the presidential palace, according to Sky News.

Bashir, 75, was known not only as one of the longest-serving presidents in both Africa and the Arab world, but also a key orchestrator of corruption, conflict and civil war.

He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity for horrors committed in neighboring Darfur, but the military to-date has stopped short of agreeing to hand him over to The Hague.

An estimated 300,000 people died during a military campaign to end an insurgency there over a decade ago.

