Strong sea currents again hinder divers trying to reach AirAsia jet's fuselage

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Unfavorable conditions in the Java Sea have again prevented Indonesian navy divers from accessing the crashed AirAsia jet's fuselage.

The National Search and Rescue Agency says divers tried to examine the wreckage Saturday but failed to reach it due to strong currents.

Indonesian survey ships have located at least nine big objects, including the jet's fuselage, what is believed to be the cockpit and the engine. The fuselage is sitting on the seabed at a depth of 28 meters (92 feet).

The 30-meter-long (100-foot-long) fuselage and an attached wing were sighted Wednesday. Divers attempted to reach the wreckage Thursday and Friday but were turned back because of the sea conditions.

Officials said Friday the fuselage would have to be lifted to the surface, but divers first need to examine it.