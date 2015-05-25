Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 5, 2015

Strong sea currents again hinder divers trying to reach AirAsia jet's fuselage

By | Associated Press
  • 5bf0294e-
    Image 1 of 2

    A crew member of an Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter looks out a window during a search operation for the crashed AirAsia Flight 8501 over the Java Sea, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 17. 2015. National Search and Rescue Agency chief Henry Bambang Soelistyo said Friday, that rescue teams discovered more wreckage despite the strong current and poor visibility. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) (The Associated Press)

  • 46239ff4-
    Image 2 of 2

    Crew members of an Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter looks out a window during a search operation for the crashed AirAsia Flight 8501 over the Java Sea, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 17. 2015. National Search and Rescue Agency chief Henry Bambang Soelistyo said Friday, that rescue teams discovered more wreckage despite the strong current and poor visibility. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool) (The Associated Press)

PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia – Unfavorable conditions in the Java Sea have again prevented Indonesian navy divers from accessing the crashed AirAsia jet's fuselage.

The National Search and Rescue Agency says divers tried to examine the wreckage Saturday but failed to reach it due to strong currents.

Indonesian survey ships have located at least nine big objects, including the jet's fuselage, what is believed to be the cockpit and the engine. The fuselage is sitting on the seabed at a depth of 28 meters (92 feet).

The 30-meter-long (100-foot-long) fuselage and an attached wing were sighted Wednesday. Divers attempted to reach the wreckage Thursday and Friday but were turned back because of the sea conditions.

Officials said Friday the fuselage would have to be lifted to the surface, but divers first need to examine it.