Strong quake strikes Vanuatu; no injuries or tsunami threat

Another strong earthquake has struck the Pacific nation of Vanuatu but there was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude-6.9 quake struck Thursday 109 kilometers (68 miles) west of the village of Sola and 453 kilometers (281 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Vila. It is the third strong earthquake to strike Vanuatu since Sunday, although none have caused problems.

Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office Director Shadrack Welegtabit said he didn't feel the quake in the capital and hasn't received any reports that it has affected the island nation. He said he's not sure what has triggered the recent spate of earthquakes.

Vanuatu sits on the Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common.