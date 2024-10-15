Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rashida Tlaib

'Squad' member calls Netanyahu a 'genocidal maniac,' sparking backlash from Israeli ambassador to the UN

Rashida Tlaib asks when US will ‘stop funding this madness’ in the Middle East

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address Video

Rep. Rashida Tlaib holds up sign that says 'war criminal' during Netanyahu address

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., holds up a sign with the words 'war criminal' on it during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United States Congress, July 24 2024.

Democrat 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is now calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac," prompting a sharp rebuke from the country’s ambassador to the United Nations. 

"Genocidal maniac Netanyahu is burning Palestinians alive, bombing hospitals, starving people, and killing aid workers," the Michigan representative wrote Monday night in a post on X. 

"When will our country stop funding this madness? When?" she added. 

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded to her by writing "The only ones who burned children alive were your buddies over at Hamas." 

ISRAELI FORCES SEIZE DOCUMENTS THAT REVEAL HAMAS PLAN FOR MORE ELABORATE ATTACKS: REPORT 

Tlaib and Netanyahu

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is calling Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, a "genocidal maniac." (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Tlaib is one of Netanyahu’s fiercest critics in Washington. 

Last week, she wrote on X "The war crimes being committed by the government of Israel are being funded by our own country while families at home suffer from displacement due to hurricanes and growing poverty. Our country is obsessed with war and destruction." 

When the Israeli prime minister delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress in July, she silently protested for much of it, holding up a double-sided sign that read "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other. 

ISRAEL REVEALS HEZBOLLAH SPECIAL FORCES TERRORIST ‘BUNKER’ LOCATED UNDER HOME WITH WEAPONS, MOTORCYCLES 

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib silently protested Netanyahu's July 24 speech to Congress. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital observed a member of the House sergeant-at-arms' staff speaking to Tlaib multiple times during the speech, after which she put the sign down. 

Prior to Netanyahu’s July 24 address, Tlaib released a statement saying "Netanyahu is a war criminal committing genocide against the Palestinian people.  

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon is criticizing Tlaib for her comments about Netanyahu on social media. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It is utterly disgraceful that leaders from both parties have invited him to address Congress. He should be arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court," she said at the time. 

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.