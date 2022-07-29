Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez suggests ditching necktie to save energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is proposing Spaniards adopt a permanent, casual-Friday dress code in a bid to conserve energy.

Sánchez donned an open-necked white shirt at a press conference on Friday to discuss the country’s annual performance.

"I'd like you to note that I am not wearing a tie. That means that we can all make savings from an energy point of view," the prime minister told reporters at the press conference. "So I have asked all ministers and public decision-makers [to follow suit]."

Sánchez also called on the private sector to ditch the necktie so "we will all be contributing to the energy savings that are so necessary in our country," but did not specify how the measure would curb utility use.

With temperatures surpassing 104 degrees Fahrenheit in many parts of the country, Spaniards are relying on air conditioning.

On Thursday, Teresa Ribera, Spain's environment minister, encouraged constituents to be mindful of energy consumption but emphasized the government does not expect people’s daily lives to be disrupted.

"We can tell the kids to turn the lights off, or we can keep the blinds down… Using the thermostat properly is also important," she said.

The cost of energy has soared for Spanish businesses and households in recent months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sánchez said the government next week will unveil an energy-saving plan aimed at reducing utility bills and dependency on "the aggressor, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.