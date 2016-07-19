Spanish Parliament begins to try to elect new government

Deputies elected in Spain's second inconclusive elections last month are taking their seats and starting procedures to try to elect a prime minister and avoid another round of elections.

The deputies will elect a parliament speaker Tuesday who will liaise with King Felipe VI before the monarch begins meeting party leaders — presumably next week — prior to calling on one to try to form a government.

The conservative Popular Party won the June 26 vote with 137 seats and its leader, acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, is expected to be the candidate tapped by the king.

Rajoy's party fell short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament and would need support from other parties to win a vote of confidence. But no major party appears willing to back him.