Spain's Socialist Party loses bid to form government

Spain's Socialist Party has lost its first attempt to form a government following a first parliamentary vote.

The Socialists got 130 votes, with 219 against them and one abstention.

The voting Wednesday happened more than two months after a Dec. 20 election that saw the nation's traditional two-party system fractured with the entry of two new upstart parties.

Voters cast ballots for the new far-left Podemos and business friendly Ciudadanos because of outrage with the governing Popular Party and the Socialists over high unemployment, unpopular austerity measures and official corruption.

The Socialists get another change on Friday with a second vote.