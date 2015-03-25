Space capsule with 3 astronauts returns to Earth after 15-day mission to orbiting Chinese lab

A space capsule with three astronauts has safely landed on grasslands in northern China after a 15-day trip to the country's prototype space station.

The Shenzhou 10's descent module landed by parachute in Inner Mongolia early Wednesday with the three crew members reported in good health. The two men and one woman taught lessons to Chinese schoolchildren while in space.

China sent its first astronaut into space in 2003, becoming the third nation after Russia and the U.S. to achieve manned space travel independently.

The latest mission was the second crewed trip to the Tiangong 1 experimental space station, launched in 2011. It's due to be replaced by a three-module permanent station in 2020.