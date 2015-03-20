South Sudan: A 'horrifying human rights disaster,' top UN human rights official says

The U.N.'s top human rights official says the conflict in South Sudan has turned into a horrifying human rights disaster with mass atrocities committed by both sides.

U.N. Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ivan Simonovic said Friday that he has received reports of mass killings. He said there is also evidence of sexual violence and the use of children in the conflict. Simonovic said thousands of people have been killed in a month of fighting.

South Sudan's conflict broke out Dec. 15 as a political dispute but quickly broke down along ethnic lines between followers of the president and the former vice president.

Simonovic, who described seeing dead bodies lying on the ground during his trip, said those behind the atrocities should be held accountable.