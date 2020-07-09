Expand / Collapse search
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search

His daughter reported his missing Thursday afternoon, saying he had given her a "will-like" note.

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Local police said the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

Mayor Park Won-soon’s body was discovered in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after local authorities launched a massive search for him.

His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home. News reports claim one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 