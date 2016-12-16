South Africa's president is rushed from stage amid storm

Strong winds and rain have torn through a tent where South African President Jacob Zuma was giving a speech on a national holiday, panicking the crowd and prompting aides to rush Zuma off the stage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries during the storm Friday in Gopane in North West province, where Zuma was speaking on Reconciliation Day. The holiday is meant to promote unity among South Africa's racial groups following the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Video broadcast by eNCA, a South African news outlet, shows the top of a large tent lifting in the wind as aides huddle around Zuma and usher him from the podium. Meanwhile, people in the crowd are shown scrambling for safety.