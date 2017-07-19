South Africa searches for 8 missing fishermen after capsize

Maritime emergency teams in South Africa are searching for eight missing fishermen whose boat capsized several days ago, killing at least one crewmember.

Seven of the 16 crewmembers were rescued after the accident early Sunday off Cape St. Francis in Eastern Cape province. One body was recovered.

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday said emergency workers "will not rest" until they find the missing crewmembers from the fishing vessel Maredon.

South African media reported high waves and strong winds at the time of the accident.