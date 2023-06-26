South Africa reports 2 outbreaks of bird flu in poultry, according to World Organization for Animal Health

South Africa reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry east of Johannesburg, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

SOUTH AFRICA'S RULING PARTY EXPELS ACE MAGASHULE FOR MISCONDUCT, CORRUPTION CHARGES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.