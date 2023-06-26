Expand / Collapse search
Reuters
South Africa reports 2 outbreaks of bird flu in poultry, according to World Organization for Animal Health

9,500 poultry died from the virus in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa

South Africa reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry east of Johannesburg, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday.

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the town of Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga province, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

Chickens at a poultry farm

Chickens are seen at a poultry farm outside Klerksdorp, South Africa, on Aug. 15, 2018. A total of 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo)

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds around the world.