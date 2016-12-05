Son of Mexican cartel leader 'El Chapo' Guzman seems to share photo of his dad on Twitter

A tweet may give Mexican authorities a clue about the whereabouts of the world’s most wanted man.

Jesus Alfredo Guzman, the son of infamous cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, shared a photo on his social media account that showed him sitting with two men around a table.

Their faces are covered by oversized emojis, but one of those men resembles “El Chapo,” who has eluded authorities for nearly two months after his theatrical escape from prison.

Alfredo Guzman captioned the photo in Spanish: “Agustoo, here with you know who apatoroo.”

According to ABC News, the photo's location tag says Costa Rica, however, authorities believe it refers to a Mexican town called Costa Rica, not the country.

This is not the first time the younger Guzmán has seemingly boasted about this father’s prison escape.

The day after the notorious cartel leader escaped from Almoloya prison near Mexico City, the younger Guzmán wrote a tweet in Spanish: “My father just has to want it, and he escapes from prison.”

He followed it up with: “Life is one, short and dangerous, so you have to live it to the fullest without thinking about tomorrow, but today.”

Widely considered the world's richest and most powerful drug trafficker before his capture last year, “El Chapo” slipped down a shaft from the Almoloya shower area in early July and disappeared into a sophisticated mile-long tunnel with ventilation, lighting and a motorcycle apparently used to move dirt.

