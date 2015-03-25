Sole opposition TV channel in Venezuela makes changes, promises to maintain editorial line

Venezuela's only opposition television channel says it is bringing in new management after its sale to new owners, but pledges to maintain its critical line against the government.

Leopoldo Castillo is Globovision's main news anchor and said journalist Vladimir Villegas would become news director.

A harsh government critic, Castillo said Thursday night he was confident he could work with Villegas and the new owner, businessman Juan Domingo Cordero, "without compromising my principles or values or changing Globovision's 12 extraordinary years of history."

He said the sale would be completed Friday.

Villegas is a brother of Information Minister Ernesto Villegas but has been a longtime government critic and is widely seen as a defender of human rights and press freedom. Castillo said he hoped the new arrangement would give the channel more access to officials.