Slovenian police search home of former premier Bratusek over her European Commission candidacy

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Slovenian police have searched the home of former Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, who is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power after her government unsuccessfully nominated her for the European Commission last year.

Bratusek, who led the government from March 2013 to May 2014, has been under investigation by Slovenian anti-graft authorities after the nomination that critics see as unlawful self-appointment.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly rejected Bratusek's bid in October on the grounds that she was not qualified to become a commissioner.

Police on Wednesday also searched four other locations linked to Bratusek's political party.

Bratusek's lawyer says it is not clear what police were looking for. He says all documents have already been given to the anti-corruption commission.

No arrests have been made.