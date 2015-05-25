Expand / Collapse search
Slovenian police search home of former premier Bratusek over her European Commission candidacy

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In Friday, June 27, 2014 file photo, Slovenia's Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Slovenian police have searched the home of former Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, who is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power after her government unsuccessfully nominated her for the European Commission last year. Bratusek, who led the government from March 2013 to May 2014, has been under investigation by Slovenian anti-graft authorities. Police on Wednesday, March 11, 2015, also searched four other locations linked to Bratusek's political party. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013 file photo, former Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek attends the parliament session in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenian police have searched the home of Bratusek, who is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power after her government unsuccessfully nominated her for the European Commission last year. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File) (The Associated Press)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia – Slovenian police have searched the home of former Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, who is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of power after her government unsuccessfully nominated her for the European Commission last year.

Bratusek, who led the government from March 2013 to May 2014, has been under investigation by Slovenian anti-graft authorities after the nomination that critics see as unlawful self-appointment.

The European Parliament overwhelmingly rejected Bratusek's bid in October on the grounds that she was not qualified to become a commissioner.

Police on Wednesday also searched four other locations linked to Bratusek's political party.

Bratusek's lawyer says it is not clear what police were looking for. He says all documents have already been given to the anti-corruption commission.

No arrests have been made.