Slovenia claims it is first European country to have beaten coronavirus

Slovenia is declaring itself as the first European country to bring an end to the coronavirus within its borders.

The European Union state’s government said Friday the COVID-19 spread is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.

"Today Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which enables us to call off the general epidemic," Prime Minister Janez Jansa was quoted as saying.

Slovenia says EU residents are free to cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in what is a major step for the small Alpine country as it accelerates the easing of restrictions.

Financial aid to citizens and businesses impacted by the coronavirus is set to expire at the end of the month, Reuters reports.

The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4, a resident returning from neighboring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12.

By May 13, there were 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.