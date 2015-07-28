Slovenia appoints ICJ head as its representative in border dispute arbitration with Croatia

Slovenia's prime minister says his government has appointed the head of the International Court of Justice, Ronny Abraham, as the country's representative in arbitration over a border dispute with Croatia.

Premier Miro Cerar said Tuesday that the appointment of the French law expert was designed to ensure that the panel dealing with the longtime land and sea dispute between two neighbors will be able to continue its work.

Croatia has said it was quitting the process following revelations that one of the judges had violated the international panel's rules.

Slovenian Judge Jernej Sokolec has resigned after Croatian media last week published leaked phone conversations of him conferring with a Slovenian government representative, contrary to tribunal rules.

The Netherlands-based arbitration was set up in 2011 to unblock Croatia's EU membership bid.