Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. 

Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing to conduct whatever actions are needed to catch the terrorists, in close coordination with the Shin Bet security service and other security services," according to the Times of Israel.

Gilboa prison, which is about two miles from the occupied West Bank, is considered one of the country’s most secure and its prisoners consist of those convicted or accused of deadly attacks, Reuters reported. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office called the escape a "grave incident that requires an across-the-board effort by the security forces."

The army said the prisoners included Zakariye Zubeidi, a former militant leader in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, as well as three Islamic Jihad militants serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks on Israelis.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zubeidi was a leader in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, affiliated with the Fatah movement, during the second Palestinian uprising over 20 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.