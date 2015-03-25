Singapore's government orders church to compensate female employee fired for alleged adultery

Singapore's government has ordered a prominent church to pay compensation to a former employee who was fired for alleged adultery.

The Faith Community Baptist Church has reportedly said it will abide by the order and pay the woman 7,000 Singapore dollars ($5,500) but insists it was correct to dismiss her.

The woman handled administrative responsibilities for the church. She filed a complaint with Singapore's Ministry of Manpower after she was fired last year.

The Straits Times newspaper said she had been finalizing her divorce when she was found to be pregnant with the child of another church worker, who has since resigned.

The ministry said Tuesday in an email to the AP that it was "satisfied that she was dismissed without sufficient cause within six months of her delivery date."