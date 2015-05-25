Expand / Collapse search
December 5, 2015

Singapore says founding father Lee Kuan Yew's condition worsens

    FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2004, file photo, Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew speaks to a group of journalists and publishers in Singapore.

    Well-wishers leave flowers at Singapore General Hospital where Singapore's 91-year-old founding father Lee Kuan Yew has been treated for the last six weeks, Saturday, March 21, 2015 in Singapore.

    Cards and flowers are left to wish Lee Kuan Yew well at a hospital where he has been treated for the last 6 weeks on Saturday, March 21, 2015 in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Singapore's government says the condition of 91-year-old founding father Lee Kuan Yew has worsened.

Lee remains at the hospital where he has been treated for six weeks.

A terse statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said his condition has worsened. It did not elaborate.

Lee was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb. 5 for severe pneumonia and was later put on life support.