Singapore says founding father Lee Kuan Yew's condition worsens

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Singapore's government says the condition of 91-year-old founding father Lee Kuan Yew has worsened.

Lee remains at the hospital where he has been treated for six weeks.

A terse statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said his condition has worsened. It did not elaborate.

Lee was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb. 5 for severe pneumonia and was later put on life support.