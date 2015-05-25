Singapore says founding father Lee Kuan Yew's condition worsens
SINGAPORE – Singapore's government says the condition of 91-year-old founding father Lee Kuan Yew has worsened.
Lee remains at the hospital where he has been treated for six weeks.
A terse statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said his condition has worsened. It did not elaborate.
Lee was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb. 5 for severe pneumonia and was later put on life support.