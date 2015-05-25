Shiite rebels in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, fire into the air to disperse protesters, detain 11

next Image 1 of 3

Rebels occupying Yemen's capital have dispersed a handful of demonstrators protesting against them, firing automatic rifles into the air, breaking journalists' cameras and scuffling with the crowd while detaining 11 people.

In another protest Sunday in Sanaa, around 200 demonstrators gathered in Change Square for a march toward the presidential palace. The square was the birthplace of Yemen's 2011 uprising against longtime autocrat Ali Abdullah Saleh.

State news agency SABA reported that parliament postponed a meeting which had been scheduled for Sunday to decide on whether to accept the resignation of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who quit as president Thursday along with his Cabinet. Hadi remains at his private residence.

Meanwhile, U.N. envoy Jamal Benomar was in Sanaa meeting with Houthi representatives, as well a variety of Yemeni political parties.