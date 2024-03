Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Seven people are dead and two are missing Wednesday after a South Korean tanker carrying acrylic acid capsized near an island in southwestern Japan.

Images taken from the scene show the chemical tanker Keoyoung Sun flipped over in the water near Japan’s Mutsure Island. In one photo, a first responder lowered from a helicopter was seen pulling up an individual from the wreckage.

Japan’s Coast Guard says it received a distress call from the ship claiming that it was tilting while seeking refuge from weather in the area. But by the time rescuers arrived, the ship was upside down with water washing over its underside.

The ship was carrying 11 crew, nine of which have been found, authorities say. One of the crew members rescued was from Indonesia while another is in unknown condition. Two others remain missing.

The ship was heading from the Japanese port of Himeji to Ulsan in South Korea, according to NHK News. Its captain was South Korean, and its crew included another South Korean national, a Chinese national and eight Indonesians, according to the coast guard.

The tanker was carrying 980 tons of acrylic acid, officials said. No leak has been detected, and officials are studying what environmental protection measures may be needed in case there is a leak.

Acrylic acid is used in plastics, resin and coatings and can irritate the skin, eyes and mucous membranes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s not immediately clear how the ship capsized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.