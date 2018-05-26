Seoul: North Korea committed to US summit, denuclearization

next Image 1 of 2

South Korea's president says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to holding a summit with President Donald Trump and to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim at the border on Saturday for the second time in a month to discuss how to keep Kim's summit with Trump on a track. The Kim-Moon meeting followed a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated June 12 meeting before saying it's potentially back on.

Moon told reporters Sunday that Kim reaffirmed his denuclearization commitment and told Moon he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit.

Moon says his meeting with Kim was arranged at Kim's request.