Senior Hamas official wounded in Gaza car explosion

The militant Islamic group Hamas that rules Gaza says one of its senior security chiefs has been wounded in an explosion in his car.

Hamas said in a statement Friday that Gen. Tawfiq Abu Naim "survived an assassination attempt."

It said an investigation into the blast in central Gaza is under way.

Abu Naim, a former prisoner that Israel freed with hundreds of others in exchange for a single soldier in 2011, heads the Gaza security services that report to Hamas.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007 when it ousted forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas leaving Palestinians divided.

The incident comes amid reconciliation efforts between the two Palestinian groups.

Hamas did not immediately assign blame for the attack.