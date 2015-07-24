Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 9, 2015

Senior diplomat says formal nuclear deal has been reached with Iran

By | Associated Press
    French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, from left, brief the media in front of Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran continue in Vienna, Austria, Monday, July 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) (The Associated Press)

    French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, sitting fourth left, briefs French journalists at the Palais Coburg Hotel, where the Iran nuclear talks are being held, in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, July 14, 2015. After 18 days of intense and often fractious negotiation, diplomats Tuesday declared that world powers and Iran had struck a landmark deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, an agreement designed to avert the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and another U.S. military intervention in the Muslim world. (Joe Klamar/Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he sits next to British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, at a plenary session at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, July 14, 2015. After 18 days of intense and often fractious negotiation, world powers and Iran struck a landmark deal Tuesday to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions — an agreement designed to avert the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran and another U.S. military intervention in the Muslim world. (Carlos Barria, Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

VIENNA – A senior diplomat says a landmark Iran nuclear agreement was reached Tuesday after clearing final obstacles. The diplomat says it includes a compromise between Washington and Tehran that would allow U.N. inspectors to press for visits to Iranian military sites as part of their monitoring duties.

But access at will to any site would not necessarily be granted and even if so, could be delayed, a condition that critics of the deal are sure to seize on as possibly giving Tehran time to cover any sign of non-compliance with its commitments.

Under the deal, Tehran would have the right to challenge the U.N request and an arbitration board composed of Iran and the six world powers that negotiated with it would have to decide on the issue.